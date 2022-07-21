Congress workers across India protest ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

As the Enforcement Directorate officials grilled Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for three hours in connection with the National Herald case in New Delhi, Congress leaders and workers on Thursday, protested against the Central agency and the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Later, Congress chairman of media and publicity Pawan Khera and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot held a press conference accusing the BJP-led Central government of attacking the opposition and trying to shut down democracy in the country through unparliamentary ways.

The questioning lasted for three hours.

Many workers, as well as senior leaders such as former Union minister P Chidambaram, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, and general secretary of All India Congress Ajay Maken, were detained by the police.

Below are a few images and videos from different states in India.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Congress workers led by state Congress president Revanth Reddy staged a huge rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regional office in Basheerbagh.

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Congress workers protested in front of the ED office by burning a car. They also a march from Rajbhavan to Freedom Park.

.@INCKarnataka youth Members burned a car in front of @dir_ed office Bangalore while staging protests against Enforcement Directorate as #SoniaGandhi has been summoned to appear before them.



Several senior Congress leaders had organised Rajbhavan March from Freedom park today. pic.twitter.com/2XUlOPi9G0 — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) July 21, 2022

Congress state president D K Shivakumar along with senior leader Siddaramaiah staging a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday (ANI)

New Delhi

Congress workers and senior leaders staged a protest in different parts of the capital city. Many were detained by the Delhi police.

Congress MPs protest in Parliament House pic.twitter.com/HvpwXguzay — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) July 21, 2022

.@IYC blocks trains at Shivaji Railway station to protest #ED summons against Congress President #SoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/l8V7eVflM3 — Ravi Sisodia ರವಿ (@ravi27kant) July 21, 2022

The malicious campaign and the tactics of intimidation by the BJP will not work on Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji or on opposition leaders.

We will fight against the blatant misuse of central agencies #सत्य_साहस_सोनिया_गांधी pic.twitter.com/Qxo5pIa8Hx — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 21, 2022

Delhi | The kind of personality & aura she (Sonia Gandhi) has and since she is more than 70 years old, ED should have gone to her house for investigation. I want to meet the chief of ED & CBI and tell them what people are thinking about central agencies: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/pXQvbcm2rl — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

#WATCH Delhi | Congress workers detained in the wake of protest over ED probe against Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case pic.twitter.com/4XbRQuhCZA — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

#WATCH Delhi | Water cannons being used at Congress workers protesting over ED probe against party chief Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case pic.twitter.com/U4EyZDeZMr — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Members of Indian Youth Congress protesting against ED’s decision to question Sonia Gandhi in connection with The National Herald Case in New Delhi on Thursday (Picture: Twitter/Krishna Allavaru)

Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Ajay Maken were taken into detention by the Delhi police on Thursday (ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

#Kerala | Congress' protest march outside Raj Bhawan against ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/Y9ZmD0O8i2 — NDTV (@ndtv) July 21, 2022

Panjim, Goa

Goa unit of Congress staged a protest in the capital city against summoning of party interim president Sonia Gandhi by ED.

Terming it political vendetta and dictatorship of the BJP government, GPCC President Amit Patkar said: “This is a political vendetta by the BJP. They are trying to finish opposition in the country. They have no answer for the questions and issues we raise,” Patkar said.

Goa unit of Congress led by Amit Patkar protested in front of the ED office in Panjim (Twitter/ Goa Congress)

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Today Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by ED for questioning in money laundering investigation the agency is carrying out into the affairs of the National Herald newspaper. #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/xEZ8pMeg9W — Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) July 21, 2022

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Members of @IYC_Mumbai under the leadership of @zeeshan_iyc marches towards the ED office that has become the puppets in the hands of the BJP. Stop harassing Smt. Sonia Gandhi just because she speaks fiercely against the wrongdoings of the BJP. pic.twitter.com/atv8lD1SOe — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) July 21, 2022

Chandigarh, Punjab

CYC activists led by @LubanaManoj & @INCChandigarh led by @LUCKYHSINC protested against the misuse of ED and other agencies by the Modi Government.



Our nation's institutional agencies cannot be pawns in BJP's vendetta politics.#सत्य_साहस_सोनिया_गांधी@srinivasiyc @Allavaru pic.twitter.com/o4awZMkeYz — Chandigarh Pradesh Youth Congress (@IYCChandigarh) July 21, 2022

Tripura

Congress workers in Tripura demand the government stop attacking the opposition (Photo: Twitter/Indian Youth Congress)

Arunachal Pradesh

Congress workers in Arunachal Pradesh protesting against the ED’s decision to question their chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald Case (Photo: Twitter/Indian Youth Congress)