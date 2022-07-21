Congress workers across India protest ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

As the Enforcement Directorate officials grilled Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for three hours in connection with the National Herald case in New Delhi, Congress leaders and workers on Thursday, protested against the Central agency and the Narendra Modi-led Central government.
Later, Congress chairman of media and publicity Pawan Khera and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot held a press conference accusing the BJP-led Central government of attacking the opposition and trying to shut down democracy in the country through unparliamentary ways.
The questioning lasted for three hours.
Many workers, as well as senior leaders such as former Union minister P Chidambaram, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, and general secretary of All India Congress Ajay Maken, were detained by the police.
Below are a few images and videos from different states in India.
Hyderabad, Telangana
Congress workers led by state Congress president Revanth Reddy staged a huge rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regional office in Basheerbagh.
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Congress workers protested in front of the ED office by burning a car. They also a march from Rajbhavan to Freedom Park.
New Delhi
Congress workers and senior leaders staged a protest in different parts of the capital city. Many were detained by the Delhi police.
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Panjim, Goa
Goa unit of Congress staged a protest in the capital city against summoning of party interim president Sonia Gandhi by ED.
Terming it political vendetta and dictatorship of the BJP government, GPCC President Amit Patkar said: “This is a political vendetta by the BJP. They are trying to finish opposition in the country. They have no answer for the questions and issues we raise,” Patkar said.