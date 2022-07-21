Congress workers across India protest ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st July 2022 4:33 pm IST
A Congress workers being taken by the Delhi police on Thursday (Photo: Twitter/Indian Youth Congress)

As the Enforcement Directorate officials grilled Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for three hours in connection with the National Herald case in New Delhi, Congress leaders and workers on Thursday, protested against the Central agency and the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Later, Congress chairman of media and publicity Pawan Khera and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot held a press conference accusing the BJP-led Central government of attacking the opposition and trying to shut down democracy in the country through unparliamentary ways.

The questioning lasted for three hours.

MS Education Academy

Many workers, as well as senior leaders such as former Union minister P Chidambaram, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, and general secretary of All India Congress Ajay Maken, were detained by the police.

Below are a few images and videos from different states in India.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Congress workers led by state Congress president Revanth Reddy staged a huge rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regional office in Basheerbagh.

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Congress workers protested in front of the ED office by burning a car. They also a march from Rajbhavan to Freedom Park.

Congress state president D K Shivakumar along with senior leader Siddaramaiah staging a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday (ANI)

New Delhi

Congress workers and senior leaders staged a protest in different parts of the capital city. Many were detained by the Delhi police.

Members of Indian Youth Congress protesting against ED’s decision to question Sonia Gandhi in connection with The National Herald Case in New Delhi on Thursday (Picture: Twitter/Krishna Allavaru)
Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Ajay Maken were taken into detention by the Delhi police on Thursday (ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Panjim, Goa

Goa unit of Congress staged a protest in the capital city against summoning of party interim president Sonia Gandhi by ED.

Terming it political vendetta and dictatorship of the BJP government, GPCC President Amit Patkar said: “This is a political vendetta by the BJP. They are trying to finish opposition in the country. They have no answer for the questions and issues we raise,” Patkar said.

Goa unit of Congress led by Amit Patkar protested in front of the ED office in Panjim (Twitter/ Goa Congress)

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Chandigarh, Punjab

Tripura

Congress workers in Tripura demand the government stop attacking the opposition (Photo: Twitter/Indian Youth Congress)
Congress workers in Tripura demand the government stop attacking the opposition (Photo: Twitter/Indian Youth Congress)

Arunachal Pradesh

Congress workers in Arunachal Pradesh protesting against the ED’s decision to question their chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald Case (Photo: Twitter/Indian Youth Congress)
Congress workers in Arunachal Pradesh protesting against the ED’s decision to question their chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald Case (Photo: Twitter/Indian Youth Congress)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button