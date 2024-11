Hyderabad: A clash broke-out between two factions of Congress leaders in Asifabad on Saturday, November 2.

The incident happened during a meeting of Asifabad district Congress workers held to discuss the action plan of BC caste census at Rose Gardens in Asifabad town.

The followers of district congress committee (DCC) president Vishwa Prasad and Congress leader Shyam Naik threw chairs at each other.