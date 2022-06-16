Congress workers march to LG’s house protesting against Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Congress workers on Thursday held a protest in the Civil Lines area with a march to Lieutenant Governor’s house, led by state president Anil Kumar.

Congress workers carried out a march from Sushrut Trauma Centre near Chandgiram Akhara to the LG’s house decrying the Delhi Police for entering the Congress headquarters and thrashing the party leaders inside.

The Congress workers alleged police tried stop them from marching to the LG’s house and resorted to water cannons to throw their protest in disarray.

On Wednesday, the Congress had alleged that the Delhi Police forcibly entered their national headquarters in New Delhi and thrashed their workers and leaders.

Addressing the media after the incident, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala had said, This is blatantly criminal trespass. We have been protesting peacefully in a Gandhian way but this ‘goondaism’ is unacceptable. It will not be tolerated.

The party leaders have also demanded an FIR against all police officers thrashed the party workers inside their office.

Several leaders, including Anil Kumar, KC Venugopal, and Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, have been detained and released for protesting against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case. Gandhi’s questioning by the central agency, which began Monday, has brought the party rank and file together in protest against the police and the government.