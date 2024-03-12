Cong’s 2nd list for LS polls: Nakul Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot among 43 candidates

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav from Rajasthan’s Jalore.

The party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Assam’s Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon.

Rahul Kaswan, who switched over from the BJP a few days ago, has been fielded from Churu in Rajasthan.

The second list came a day after the Congress’ central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters here to finalise the candidates.

In the meeting, discussions were held for more than 60 seats in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.

The seats announced on Tuesday include 12 from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Gujarat and three from Uttarakhand, besides one from Daman and Diu, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press conference.

Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera were also at the briefing.