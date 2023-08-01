Conjunctivitis cases rise in Hyderabad: How to prevent your eyes

Hyderabad: A remarkable surge in acute conjunctivitis cases has been recorded in the city over the past few days amid incessant rains. Primarily, conjunctivitis or pink eye is of two main types — infectious and non-infectious.

While infectious conjunctivitis is caused by organisms like bacteria and viruses, non-infectious pink eye is usually triggered by allergens, toxins, foreign substances, and chemicals.

However, the current unprecedented rise in the cases of acute conjunctivitis is attributed to viral conjunctivitis caused by the adenovirus. This virus affects people of all age groups, especially those who work in community epidemics (schools and offices) while it spreads fast among children as they are in close contact with each other while they are at their school.

It spreads rapidly through direct or indirect contact with an infected person’s eye secretions, contaminated objects or respiratory droplets which are highly contagious.

Conjunctivitis patients generally experience symptoms like redness, itching, grittiness, excessive tearing and watery or thicker discharge.

Tips to prevent pink eye

Maintain good hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap and water and before and after touching your eyes.



Avoid touching your eyes frequently since it can increase the risk of transmitting infections.



Do not share personal belongings like towels, and handkerchiefs with others in order to avoid spreading to other family members.



Seek prompt medical consultation in case you see any signs of infection in your eyes to manage effectively.



If you wear contact lenses, make sure you follow proper hygiene. Clean and disinfect your lenses regularly and avoid wearing them if you have irritated or red eyes



If your workplace is in and around a lot of dust or pollution, wear protective sunglasses to shield your eyes from irritants that could trigger conjunctivitis.



Do not use any medication over the counter until prescribed by your eye specialist.



Viral infections are self-limiting. Have patience you will recover in 1-2 weeks. Until then, use eye-soothing lubricants, and cold compression.



However, for secondary bacterial infections one can start antibiotic eye drops as prescribed by Ophthalmologist.

When to visit hospital

Speaking to reporters, Civil Surgeon RMO of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Dr Najafi Begum, said that usually, conjunctivitis gets cured in 7-10 days. However, if severe symptoms appear, patients need to approach hospitals in Hyderabad to seek medical attention.

Answering the question of whether the infection can damage the eye, she said, “If the infection spreads to the cornea, it can pose a risk.”

Regarding the hospital’s timing, she said, “The OPD timing is 9 am to 4 pm.” However, doctors will be available 24×7 at the hospital for attending to patients who need emergency care.

She added, “At the hospital, medicine will be provided free of cost along with free tests.”