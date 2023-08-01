Hospitals in Hyderabad see rush of patients as conjunctivitis cases surge

Hyderabad: Many hospitals in Hyderabad are witnessing a rush of patients due to the surge in cases of conjunctivitis in the city following recent rainfall.

Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, located in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, is also seeing a rise in the daily count of conjunctivitis patients.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Najafi Begum, Civil Surgeon RMO of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, said that the hospital is seeing 75-110 daily patients with conjunctivitis cases.

How Conjunctivitis spreads?

Regarding the spread of the eye infection, she said, “If one member of the family is infected with Conjunctivitis, it spreads to all other members.”

Speaking about the surge in conjunctivitis patients in Hyderabad hospitals, she said it is a seasonal disease with cases rising in both extreme summer and monsoon.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

Symptoms of conjunctivitis include eye redness, watery eyes, itching, and discomfort.

Explaining the precautionary measures needed to stop the spread of the eye infection, she said, “No one should share towels. Before touching the face or eyes, one should wash hands with soap or use sanitizer.”

When to visit hospitals in Hyderabad

The doctor stated that usually, conjunctivitis gets cured in 7-10 days. However, if severe symptoms appear, patients need to approach hospitals in Hyderabad to seek medical attention.

Answering the question of whether the infection can damage the eye, she said, “If the infection spreads to the cornea, it can pose a risk.”

Regarding the hospital’s timing, she said, “The OPD timing is 9 am to 4 pm.” However, doctors will be available 24×7 at the hospital for attending to patients who need emergency care.

She added, “At the hospital, medicine will be provided free of cost along with free tests.”