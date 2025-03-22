Conman dupes businessmen of 500 g gold, USD 18,000 in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Two businessmen were tricked by a con man who escaped with half a kilogram of gold and USD 18,000 dollars on Friday, March 22.

The victims, identified as Chandrashekhar from Narsingi, who runs an online gold business, and Rafi from Nallagandla, involved in money exchange, were lured into the trap by a man named Stephen. He contacted them, expressing interest in purchasing gold and foreign currency.

According to reports, Stephen invited them to meet him at Centro Mall in Gachibowli. Inside the mall, he led them to a room and took possession of the gold biscuits and dollars, assuring them that he would return with cash in a minute.

However, after waiting for a long time, the businessmen realised they had been deceived. Despite searching the entire mall, Stephen was nowhere to be found.

Upon approaching the Gachibowli police a case was registered. The police have now formed four special teams to track down the accused. CCTV footage is being analyzed to determine whether Stephen is a repeat offender or a first-time fraudster.

Further investigation is underway.