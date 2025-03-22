Rains bring respite, but waterlogging cripples Kondapur, Lingampally

Hyderabad: Severe thunderstorms and hailstorms pounded Hyderabad last night, causing waterlogging in many places and throwing traffic on major roads out of gear, on Saturday, March 22.

Traffic updates on Saturday morning reported slow-moving traffic at several points due to water accumulation. “Traffic movement was disrupted at RUB Lingampally on both sides and Kondapur Underpass towards Gachibowli,” said the police. The RC Puram and Gachibowli traffic police are making every effort to clear the traffic and have requested commuters to cooperate.

A few of the arterial roads in Kondapur were inundated after the heavy rain, making it hard for commuters. The storm that lashed the city on Friday night, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy showers, brought much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat but also led to water-logged roads and traffic snarls.

Traffic Update 22.03.2025, 08:50 Hrs

Traffic movement is slow at RUB Lingampally on both sides. Due to Water Logging.

RC Puram Traffic Police are working to clear Traffic. Please cooperate with Traffic Police. pic.twitter.com/2PFzimgem5 — Cyberabad Traffic Police (@CYBTRAFFIC) March 22, 2025

While the impromptu showers were a relief for locals who had braved weeks of record heat, the absence of a poor drainage system resulted in excessive waterlogging in low-lying areas. Walkers and motorists found it tough to traverse flood-ridden roads on Saturday morning, with public transport services facing delays as well.

The authorities have suggested that drivers be cautious, use alternative routes when possible, and avoid water-logged roads. Civic workers were deployed to unclog drains as well as sweep away fallen twigs and debris.

The Hyderabad traffic police requested citizens to stay informed about traffic updates in real-time and abide by directions so that they will not be needlessly delayed.

More downpours are likely in the near future and officials have appealed to residents to be careful when commuting.