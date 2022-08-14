Considered moving to Canada after giving 15 flops: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar has been constantly ruling millions of hearts and minds for more than three decades now. With several hits in his portfolio like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Padman’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Welcome’, and ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’, among many more, Akshay Kumar has now attained the status of one of the most successful and popular actors all across the globe.

However, that was not always a reality for Akshay Kumar who has faced some really tough times in the past. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, he opened up about how he once considered moving out of India as his films weren’t working. He also revealed that to be a reason why he got Canadian citizenship.

He said, “A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there. A lot of people move there (Canada) for work, but they are still Indians. So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it. I went there, applied for it (the citizenship), and got it.”

Akshay Kumar also revealed that it was one of his friends who lived in Canada and suggested he shift there.

Well, Akshay Kumar ultimately found success in Bollywood and decided to stay back.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raksha Bandhan which was released on August 11. Next, he has ‘Ram Setu’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He also has ‘Selfiee’, ‘Oh My God 2’, ‘Capsule Gill’, and ‘Mission Cinderella’ in his kitty.