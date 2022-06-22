Conspiracies were on to topple opposition govts, says Gehlot

Jaipur: As the crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra takes the centre stage, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that conspiracies were going on in the country to topple various state governments run by opposition parties.

He recalled the period in 2020 in Rajasthan when a number of Congress lawmakers turned into rebels and said that huge amounts of money were distributed but party MLAs stayed loyal.

“I am proud to say that the MLAs of Rajasthan stayed with me for 34 days. The offer was to give the first instalment of Rs 10 crore as soon as they came out. But even then, no one went out. Even recently, we won all the three seats,” he said.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Gehlot said: “What we are saying repeatedly is that the constitutional norms are being flouted and democracy is in danger. What can be a bigger proof than this that the (Kamal Nath-led Congress) government of Madhya Pradesh was toppled? We heard that deals worth Rs 25 crore, Rs 30 crore, and Rs 35 crore were made with each MLA. It was a new experiment for them and they got successful in it. We understood their misdeeds on time they did in Madhya Pradesh and were cautious and became successful.”

“I am hearing of the conspiracy that was done in Maharashtra. The MLAs have been taken to Surat. This is their (BJP’s) attempt to topple the government, which has come in front of the world. They have done such a big conspiracy, how it was done, how horse-trading would be happening, what deals must be happening is either known by them or by their souls,” he said

Gehlot said everyone saw the “spectacle” which happened in Maharashtra before the MVA government took over.

“Suddenly the oath was taken at 6.30 in the morning. Congratulations started pouring in. Mr (Devendra) Fadnavis, who was about to take the oath, tweeted back saying that ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ but then he himself was left red-faced,” he said, recalling the short-lived government of Fadnavis, along with NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

Addressing party workers at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Gehlot said: “First it happened in Madhya Pradesh, then it happened in Rajasthan. Now in Maharashtra. There are conspiracies going on to topple the governments. This is not good for democracy. The Constitution is being flouted. ED and Income Dax are being misused. When justice is not given, the man goes to the judiciary. Now the judiciary itself is under pressure. Where should a man go if he is under pressure? This is becoming a very dangerous game. These are fascist people who are wearing masks of democracy. They do not believe in democracy but are playing politics in the name of democracy.”