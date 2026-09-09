Constable suspended over objectionable comments against Kavitha

Hyderabad: A police constable has been suspended by the Cyberabad Police Commissioner for posting objectionable material containing abusive, filthy and derogatory language directed against Kalvakuntla Kavitha, President of Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), on social media.

A notice to this effect was issued on September 2. The accused has been identified as K Anil, attached to City Armed Reserve Headquarters.

The contents of the posts made by Anil are inappropriate and have the potential to cause public humiliation and adversely affect the dignity and reputation of the person concerned, the notice reads.

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Being a member of the police department, the said Armed Reserve Police Constable (ARPC) is expected to maintain a high standard of discipline, professional conduct and decorum, including while using social media platforms. But he failed to do so, and it adversely affects the image and credibility of the department, it adds.

K Anil exhibited gross negligence, dereliction of duty, and grave misconduct in discharging his legitimate duties, which cannot be tolerated in the disciplinary force, and thereby he violated Rule-3 of the Telangana State Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, the notice adds.

His suspension shall be in effect until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings/termination of all proceedings relating to the charges.

A case was booked against Anil at the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station on September 6 under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Telangana Police reiterates ‘zero-tolerance’ towards misconduct against women

In a post on X on Wednesday, September 9, Cyberabad Police stated, “Telangana Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct or violation of law, especially against women. Recently, a complaint was received that a police constable had posted abusive material against ex MP/ MLC Kavita garu. Immediately after the incident, the concerned police personnel was placed under suspension, duly following the procedure under the Civil Services Conduct Rules.”

Telangana Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct or violation of law especially against women.

Recently a complaint was received that a police constable had posted abusive material against ex mp / MLC Kavita garu . Immediately after the incident of… pic.twitter.com/3AoH1Nk1LF — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) September 9, 2026

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“Upon receipt of the preliminary enquiry report from the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, an internal departmental enquiry will be initiated and conducted, and punishment will be given as per the rules,” it added.

The mobile phone of the accused that he had used to upload the content has been seized and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, Cyberabad Police added.