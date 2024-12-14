Constitution debate: PM Modi makes strong pitch for ‘United Bharat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 14, lauded the power of ‘Nari Shakti’ in shaping the Constitution and made a strong pitch for ‘united Bharat’ in realising the country’s dreams in the twenty-first century.

Joining the two-day debate on the Constitution, commemorating the 75th year of its adoption, PM Modi said that today, the country is being recognised and celebrated across the world as the ‘Mother of Democracy’.

“Nari Shakti played a crucial role in shaping and empowering the Constitution. There were 15 women members in the Constituent Assembly, who left their stamp on the sacred book. This is a matter of pride for us,” PM Modi said. He further said that his government has focussed heavily on women empowerment.

“We have shifted focus from women-centric to women-led development. We cleared the Naari Shakti Adhiniyam Vandan to ensure active participation of women in the democracy. Today, women are breaking social barriers and making forays into every sector,” PM Modi said in the concluding address in Lok Sabha. Making a strong pitch for ‘unity’, PM Modi called upon everyone including the Opposition parties to come together and contribute in achieving the shared dreams of the twenty-first century.

“It’s time for everyone to celebrate the unity in diversity and not get divided by some political motives,” the Prime Minister said in the Lower House.

The Prime Minister then counted several initiatives of his government and how this was focussed on achieving one unified approach in making policies. “Article 370 was a major obstacle in India’s unity and hence it was buried under the earth. Goods and Services Tax (GST) played a vital role in ensuring economic unity – one nation, one tax is taking this idea forward,” he stated.

PM Modi further said that his government strongly pushed for ‘One nation, one ration card’ to facilitate equitable treatment of every citizen across the country. “Under One nation– one health card i.e. Ayushman Bharat card, any Indian living in any part of the country can avail the same medical benefits under the scheme. One nation, one grid initiative has driven out darkness from urban centres as well as villages,” PM Modi said.

Laying emphasis on the government’s focus on the digital economy, PM Modi said that democratising technology has ensured that the benefits of government schemes percolate down to remote locations without any discrimination.