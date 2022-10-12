Construction of mosques at Secretariat mostly completed: Wakf Board to HC

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board on Tuesday informed the high court that the construction of two mosques that were razed during the demolition of the secretariat has been mostly completed. This was informed by the Wakf Board standing counsel during the hearing of public interest litigation (PIL).

The government has informed the court that apart from the two mosques, the construction of a temple is also completed by fifty percent and soon it will be ready for performing the prayers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy heard the PIL filed by a practicing lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin and upon the furnishing of information by the Wakf Board, closed the petition.

During the razing of the old Secretariat building, the three religious places were razed resulting in protests by various political parties.

In the year 2021, the lawyer filed a PIL stating that there were three religious places that had existed for a long time within the vicinity of the secretariat building complex at Hyderabad in Telangana State. The secretariat complex is spread over 25 acres and it houses the offices of the chief minister of Telangana, the council of ministers, and bureaucrats.

He contended that within the secretariat complex existed temple namely Nalla Pochamma Temple which is situated at in A Block, and two mosques namely Masjid Dafatir-e-Muttamadi located adjacent to the C Block and Masjid-e-Hashmi are located near the D Block.

The said temple and the two mosques are part and parcel of the secretariat building complex and there is no dispute as far as the existence of the religious places.