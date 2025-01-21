HYDRAA to clear encroachment, rebuild park in Hyderabad’s Moosapet

The agency's assurance comes after residents of Moosapet raised complaints about 2,000-yard park on Anjaneyanagar Road No. 9 in Moosapet is being encroached upon.

21st January 2025
Hyderabad: Over complaints of encroachments of a park in Moosapet, the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, January 21, assured that the rejuvenation and reconstruction works would begin in three weeks, after inspection.

The Telangana government has also allocated Rs 50 lakh for the works.

HYDRAA’s assurance comes following complaints from residents of Moosapet over the encroachment of a 2,000-yard park on Anjaneyanagar, Road No 9, Hyderabad. The residents initially approached the GHMC, however, failed to receive any response.

In a video shared by HYDRAA, Mahender, a resident of Moosapet said, “Over GHMC’s apathy, we raised the issue with HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath. He assigned an officer to examine the encroachment and assured that the construction of the park would begin in three weeks.”

