Construction of Uttarakhand mosque on hold amid height regulation issues

The construction of a mosque in Uttarakhand was temporarily paused following concerns over compliance with regulated building height limits.

Haridwar local authority in the Laksar region raised the issue earlier this week, prompting a pause in construction until the necessary paperwork is resubmitted.

The construction was put on hold after local Hindu groups raised concerns about the height of the structure.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the local police have confirmed that the construction has not entirely stopped, only paused voluntarily by the mosque officials until they get official permission to continue the construction of the mosque.

Mosque’s minars were around 250 ft. tall, which, according to the authorities, went above the proper construction guidelines. However, this is just one of many cases in the wider program of the BJP-led state government in its process of demolishing over 500 “illegal mazar” across Uttarakhand.