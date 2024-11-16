Construction resumes on Hyderabad residential project despite min’s order

Hyderabad: Residents near ASBL Spectra, a luxury residential project in Hyderabad’s Financial District, have raised serious concerns regarding ongoing air and sound pollution from construction activities.

Despite a temporary halt following instructions from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) and Telangana minister Konda Surekha, the construction resumed on November 16, 2024, leading to renewed complaints from local residents.

In a letter addressed to the TGPCB, a Hyderabad activist Lubna Sarwat highlighted that the brief closure provided only temporary relief from severe pollution caused by the construction site.

The letter pointed out that many healthy residents of the Hyderabad locality are experiencing coughing and other health issues due to the heavy dust and noise generated by the ongoing work of the luxury residential project.

The activist questioned whether ASBL Spectra had violated the minister’s instructions and if the TGPCB had revoked its earlier closure order. Sarwat also raised concerns about the lack of criminal proceedings against ASBL Spectra for non-compliance with environmental regulations, despite the TGPCB’s authority to enforce such actions.

Residents of the locality are frustrated by the perceived inaction from authorities stating that while the issue does not fall under the commissioner of Cyberabad police, there is a pressing need for effective monitoring of both air and sound pollution in the area.

The absence of monitoring stations and pollution measurement devices has further exacerbated their concerns.