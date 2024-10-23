Hyderabad activist seeks eviction of realtor’s Musi riverbed encroachments

Hyderabad: Congress leader and environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath wrote to chief minister A Revanth Reddy once again on Wednesday, October 23, seeking the removal of Sr Aditya Kedia Realtors LLP, whose structures have allegedly encroached upon the Musi River downstream of Osman Sagar and Himayathsagar dams, at Manchirevula village of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district.

Sarwath had written to the chief minister earlier on September 1, attaching the Google Earth satellite imagery overlaid with the kml file of Aditya constructions from March 2024, November 2017 and November 2020.

She stated that the consent for establishment (CFE) of the construction wasn’t available online on the website of the Telangana pollution control board (TGPCB), though the environmental clearance (EC) was found e-signed by one Swargam Srinivas.

She also held the chiefs of TGPCB, Hyderabad metropolitan development authority (HMDA), Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA), greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC), and Rangareddy district collector as jointly responsible for the illegality.

She urged the chief minister’s prompt attention, to instruct for the eviction of the Aditya constructions from the river bed, with the cost of eviction billed to the company, and to proceed against the realtor and erring officials for the dereliction of their duties.