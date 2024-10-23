Hyderabad: HYDRA to make encroachers remove demolition debris from FTLs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) has decided to send notices to property holders to remove the debris from the locations where demolitions took place.

HYDRA has started lake rejuvenation efforts around the FTL limits of Errakunta Lake in Nizampet, where 3 multiple-storeyed buildings were taken down on August 14. The builder of one of these buildings has taken away the iron from the spot, leaving behind the debris.

As HYDRA started its cleanup efforts, it sent a notice to the builder, directing them to remove the debris and construction waste from the land.



HYDRA chief AV Ranganath told Siasat.com that the organisation is not issuing fines currently, but in time, if the debris is not removed before the lake beautification efforts, the encroachers will be fined.

HYDRA begins rejuvenation efforts with Errakunta lake

The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA), after removing encroachments, is shifting its focus to rejuvenating lakes in Hyderabad, beginning with Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet Municipality area.

The cleanup efforts around Errakunta Lake are anticipated to be completed within the next two days.

Under the guidance of HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath, rejuvenation of the Errakunta Lake aims to enhance the water body’s health and surrounding environment.