Construction work for Mir Alam Tank bridge begins in Hyderabad

The tender was given to KNR Constructions Ltd. for Rs 319.24 crore, which is a 4.89 percent rise from the government’s original estimate of Rs 304.36 crore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th November 2025 6:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: The construction work for the ‘iconic’ Mir Alam Tank bridge started in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 27.

The bridge has been proposed as part of the Musi rejuvenation project and aims to ease traffic congestion by connecting the Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet Road.

The construction of the bridge has been undertaken on an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode. Key features of the bridge include a length of 2.6 km, four lanes, and a cable-stayed design.

