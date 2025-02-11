Construction worker falls to death from building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A construction worker fell to death from a building in Hyderabad’s Balanagar on Monday, February 10.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Nupendra Nipane, a native of Madhya Pradesh. He was staying in Baslanagar and was employed at a construction site. The incident occurred on Monday evening when Nupendra was working on the third floor of the building.

Speaking to Siasat.com Balanagar inspector of police, T Narasimha Raju said, “The labourer accidentally fell from the building and died on the spot. A case of death due to negligence has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) against the builder.”