Construction worker falls to death from building in Hyderabad

He was a resident of Baslanagar and was employed at a construction site.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th February 2025 3:22 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A construction worker fell to death from a building in Hyderabad’s Balanagar on Monday, February 10.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Nupendra Nipane, a native of Madhya Pradesh. He was staying in Baslanagar and was employed at a construction site. The incident occurred on Monday evening when Nupendra was working on the third floor of the building.

Speaking to Siasat.com Balanagar inspector of police, T Narasimha Raju said, “The labourer accidentally fell from the building and died on the spot. A case of death due to negligence has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) against the builder.”

