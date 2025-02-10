Hyderabad: HYDRAA receives 64 petitions during Prajavani on Monday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Resonse Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has received 64 petitions during its weekly Prajavani grievance redressal programme held at Buddha Bhavan on Monday, February 10.

Most of the complaints came from residential welfare associations of various areas, where the residents alleged that lands designated for public utility were being encroached upon in their colonies.

Army Officers Colony Welfare Association in RK Puram of Malkajgiri circle lodged a complaint saying 3,000 square yard park in their colony has been encroached.

The residents of Subodha, Swagruha housing societies and Adarsh Nagar in Kukatpally opposite JNTU complained that the public areas in their colonies were falling prey to encroachments, and that Ambhir Cheruvu in their are was also being encroached.

The land owners of Jayapuri Colony in Ghatkesar of Pocharam municipality alleged that out of 50 ft wide road leading to the colony, 15 ft has been encroached by an engineering colony for parking purposes.

The residents of Dollar Meadows in Bourampet locality in Quthbullapur municipality complained that some individuals who were claiming a plot blocking the road to the colony as theirs, blocked the road, and because of that they were taking a long route to reach their houses.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath instructed his officials to inspect the sites, speak with the disputing parties and resolve the issues. He asked the officials to send prior information about their visit, and to have all the documents and records ready while doing so.