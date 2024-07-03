Consulate to help Indian students find internships at US companies

New York: In a new initiative to support Indian students here, the Consulate General of India in New York has developed a special platform for them to find internship opportunities at companies in the US as well as provide access to attorney and medical information.

The Consulate General of India in New York serves the north-eastern US states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“As part of the initiative to support Indian students in its jurisdiction, @IndiainNew York has developed a platform for Indian Students to find internship opportunities at companies in the USA,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The new facility for students is part of the Consulate’s effort to support Indian students in its jurisdiction.

“Several Indian and American companies and organisations have agreed to consider deserving Indian students for internship opportunities,” the Consulate said, adding that students are advised to apply directly to the companies as per the details provided in the portal.

The portal lists student internship opportunities in companies across several sectors such as finance, IT, investment banking, automotive, software, science and technology, healthcare, hotels, multinational corporations and technology, government agencies, aviation, artificial intelligence, pharma and Tata Sons.

The Consulate is also offering attorney and doctor information to support and help the students.

Committed to serving the Indian diaspora, the Consulate said it has reached out to some renowned attorneys within its jurisdiction who have agreed to “assist distressed Indians residing in the Northeast United States of America”.

“Members of the community may reach out to the Attorneys directly with the Consulate General’s reference. It may please be noted that this initiative is aimed at assisting the Indian community and that the Consulate does not hold any responsibility for the outcome of the case,” it said.

Further, the Consulate has also reached out to some renowned doctors in its jurisdiction, who have agreed to assist Indian students enrolled in the 10 states under its jurisdiction with “psychiatry counselling and other consultations (including via telemed if needed)”.

Several incidents, including deaths, involving Indian students in US universities have been reported in recent months, causing concern amongst the Indian community.