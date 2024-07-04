Consulted with mediators to end war with Israel in Gaza: Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel received Hamas' response from the mediators.

Gaza: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that it has consulted with the Qatari and Egyptian mediators to end the war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas said “We exchanged some ideas with the mediator brothers to stop the aggression against our Palestinian people,” reported Xinhua news agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that Israel received Hamas’ response from the mediators.

He confirmed that Israel will study the Hamas’ response and will respond to it.Israeli media reported that the new Hamas response was the best one given so far, saying it constitutes a basis for moving forward.

However, the outlets said that “some issues still need clarification, such as the (Israeli) presence in the Philadelphia axis (in Gaza) and the issue of prisoners.”

A few days ago, Hamas said that it received a new offer from the US to resume the indirect negotiation with Israel to reach a ceasefire deal.

