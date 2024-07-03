Lebanon will become ‘hell without return’ for Israel: Iran interim FM

Iran’s interim foreign minister warned that Lebanon will become “a hell without return” for Israel if it launches a war against Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remark on the sidelines of the Iranian government’s weekly cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, July 3.

Bagheri said that Iran-backed groups in Lebanon have actively participated in both attacks and diplomatic efforts against Israel, creating necessary deterrents, Iranian media reported.

“Lebanon definitely will be a hell without return for the Zionists,” he added.

“Lebanon will certainly become a hell without return for the Zionists,” threatened Iran’s Acting FM Ali @Bagheri_Kani on Wednesday. He added that the “resistance” in Lebanon has created “the necessary deterrence.” — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 3, 2024

The remarks come amid growing concerns about an Israeli invasion of Lebanon, which has been experiencing daily attacks since the start of the war in Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Hezbollah officials have expressed their disinterest in a war with Israel, but they are prepared for such a scenario if it occurs.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,925 deaths and 87,141 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.