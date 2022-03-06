Contact embassy urgently: MEA to Indians stranded in Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has urged its nationals who are still struck in war-ridden Ukraine to fill up an online form mentioning basic details and current location. The embassy’s official Twitter handle posted a Google form asking for basic information like name, passport number and current location.

“All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS . Be Safe Be Strong,” the India in Ukraine Twitter handle said in its latest tweet.