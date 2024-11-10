Container lorry carrying 8 cars catches fire on Hyderabad-Mumbai highway

Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out after a container lorry carrying eight cars caught fire leading to a massive traffic jam on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway. No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 10, on the Zaheerabad bypass road in Sangareddy district. pic.twitter.com/BQTecYTcU3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 10, 2024

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 10, on the Zaheerabad bypass road in Sangareddy district.

According to eyewitnesses, huge black smoke billowed from the vehicle and quickly spread to the cars.

On information, fire safety officials from Zaheerabad and another fire safety vehicle from a car manufacturing company reached the spot to douse the fire. However, due to its large intensity, it could not be controlled resulting in complete destruction of the eight cars.

The fire accident caused huge traffic jams causing inconvenience to commuters on the Hyderabad-Mumbai road.