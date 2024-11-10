Explosion at popular restaurant in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: An explosion occurred in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, specifically on Road Number 1, at the Telangana Spice Kitchen restaurant on Sunday morning, November 10.

The blast sent debris flying into nearby neighbourhoods, causing panic among residents as cooking supplies were scattered across the area.

Reports indicate that a young girl sustained injuries due to the incident.

Upon receiving news of the explosion, police quickly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue efforts.

Authorities suspect gas cylinder blast

Authorities suspect that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder, which raised concerns among local residents.

The blast occurred early in the morning, leading to widespread fear as smoke engulfed the area causing panic among locals.

Firefighting teams responded promptly to control the flames resulting from the explosion.

The force of the blast caused significant disarray within the restaurant, with all items inside thrown about.

Fortunately, officials confirmed that there were no fatalities as a result of this incident.

Further details are awaited.