Container truck topples onto Volvo in Bengaluru killing 6 family members

In a horrific incident that occurred in Bengaluru on Saturday, December 21, six members of a family were killed when a container truck toppled over from the opposite lane completely crushing their car. The accident took place at 11 am on the national highway near Nelamangala.

The incident was captured on CCTV. According to the container truck driver who was also injured in the accident, a car that was in front of him suddenly slowed down. To prevent crashing into it he swerved his truck, and lost control after which the truck toppled over the median and fell on top of Yegapagol’s car which was going parallel to the other lane.

notice the blue car (slowed, and then speeding up) on the highway (top right of video, and the container toppling over)pic.twitter.com/rnDEqRIVEi — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) December 22, 2024

The family was heading to their hometown in Sangli, Maharashtra when the incident occurred. The container truck was carrying aluminium pillars weighing several tonnes. The impact of the crash killed the family on the spot, reported the Indian Express.

The victims have been identified as CEO and managing director of IAST Software Solutions Private Ltd Chandram Yegapagol, his wife Gaurabai, their children Gyaan and Deeksha aged 16 and 10 respectively, Yegapagol’s sister-in-law Vijayalakshmi, and his six-year-old niece Arya.

Also Read 2 road accidents claim 7 lives in AP and Telangana

A relative of the victims also shared that they had spoken to Yegapagol only thirty minutes before the incident. “He was my cousin. Since there wasn’t enough space in the car, we didn’t travel with them. My father spoke to them about half an hour before the crash, and Yegapagol mentioned they were nearing Tumakuru. That was the last time we spoke to them.”