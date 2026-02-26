Contaminated water triggers health issues in Hyderabad’s Warsiguda

Hyderabad: Residents of Shahbazguda, Warsiguda, Secunderabad have been facing a health crisis due to contaminated drinking water for the last month.

Some residents said that the Musheerabad water supply division is responsible for the water supply in the area. However, despite complaints of foul smell from the water, the authorities have not taken action.

According to residents, the water is being supplied early in the morning around 4:00 AM, making it even more difficult for families to check its quality properly. People alleged that the tap water is muddy, discoloured, and unfit for consumption.

Several families claim that children and elderly residents have fallen sick after consuming the polluted water. Cases of stomach infections, fever, vomiting, and other suspected water-borne illnesses are reportedly increasing in the locality.

Residents state that they have submitted multiple complaints to the water department and have also approached the area Corporator and MLA. However, according to locals, their grievances have been ignored, leaving them helpless and frustrated.

One of the residents questioned why contaminated water is being supplied to the area. “We are paying water bills regularly, but what we receive is dirty, unsafe water. Our children are suffering. Who will take responsibility if something serious happens?” he asked.

The families are panicking due to the current situation, they put forth the following demands before the authorities including immediate inspection of underground pipelines, water quality testing reports to be made public, immediate flushing and cleaning of supply lines and urgent intervention.

The residents of Sahbazguda, expressed fear that if the issue is not resolved , it may lead to a major health crisis in the city.

Speaking to Siasat.com KS Vinod Kumar, General Manager, Marredpally division , said, ” We had received a complaint regarding the contaminated drinking water. Our team has gone for an inspection. Once the source of contamination is identified, we well fix the pipeline and the issue will be resolved by the evening.”

