Controversial Old Goa structure to be demolished, Moitra thanks Union minister

Panaji: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had informed that the Archeological Survey of India has ordered the demolition of a controversial structure in Old Goa.

Activists in the coastal state have been protesting for a long time now claiming a bungalow being built close to UNESCO-protected monuments in the area was allegedly illegal.

“Very happy our efforts paid off and illegal construction of bungalow in heritage site in Old Goa stopped. Thank you @kishanreddybjp and Save Old Goa Action Committee (SOGCA),” Moitra tweeted on Friday.

Moitra also tweeted a letter in which Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Reddy has stated “the ASI has issued a demolition order against the illegal construction on 16.08.2022 under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958”.

Very happy our efforts paid off & illegal construction of bungalow in heritage site in Old Goa stopped. Thank you @kishanreddybjp & Save Old Goa Action Committee (SOGCA). #ProtestAlwaysPays pic.twitter.com/hme4nLPow4 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 28, 2022

The letter acknowledged Moitra had raised the issue about “illegal construction in protected area of Chapel of St Cajetan, Goa” on December 1 last year in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

Goa TMC leader Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik hailed Moitra’s efforts in a tweet and said her party will “now monitor the implementation of the order of ASI”.

Goa Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Savio Rodrigues confirmed the structure would be demolished as the ASI order mentions it is illegal.