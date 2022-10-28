Maharashtra: RIft in CM Shinde camp Shiv Sena MLAs out in open

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA and now Maharashtra chief. minister Eknath Shinde has been in the headlines ever since he decided to join hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in Maharashtra.

Recently, a rift in his camp came to light after Chimanrao Patil complained that state minister Gulabrao Patil deliberately gave state funds to his rival in his constituency. The rift between Chimanrao and Gulabrao is not new. Earlier in united Shiv Sena too, they were against each other.

Chimanrao who first shifted his loyalty in favour of Eknath Shinde hoped that Gulabrao won’t leave the Uddhav faction. However, Gulabrao not only joined the Shinde camp but also become the minister. On the other hand, Chimanrao did not receive any ministry despite the promise by Shinde.

Aaditya Thackeray flays Shinde-Fadnavis government over shifting of Tata Airbus Project to Gujarat

Meanwhile, former Shiv Sena Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray took a dig at the Shinde-Fadnavis government after the ‘Tata Airbus Project’ moved to Gujarat from Maharastra and said that the industry has no faith in the “Khoke government”.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence officials informed that the C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat.

“Since July, I have been continuously demanding that ‘Tata Airbus project’ should not be moved out of Maharashtra. But it happened again. Why are the projects in Maharashtra going out for the last three months?,” Thackeray tweeted.

Another project!

I have voiced this since July, asking Khoke Sarkar to try for it. I wonder why every project is going to other states in the last 3 months. Loss of faith in khoke sarkar is evident on industry level.

Will the industry minister resign after losing 4 projects? https://t.co/vywZcuPcfh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 27, 2022

Thackeray further lambasted the double-engine government and said that the state government engine has failed engine even if the Centre is doing well but the state government has failed miserably.

With inputs from ANI