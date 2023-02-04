Controversy over Ramcharitmanas is for votes, it pleases SP and BJP: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya over his controversial remarks on ‘Ramcharitmanas’.

Baghel said, “Whatever controversy is going on regarding the Ramcharitmanas, it is all for votes. The controversy is pleasing the Samajwadi Party (SP) as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is pleasing SP leader Maurya as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

He further said, “Even if one pronounces Mara, Mara repeatedly then also ‘Ram Ram’ will appear from its mouth. Some speak Mara and some say Ram, what difference does it make? You call him (Lord Ram) by any name, even if one talks against him, his name is there.”

“I would like to speak about the Ramayana that Vinoba Bhave had said a very good thing in this matter. There is a need to read Ramcharitmanas in depth, there is no need to argue on it. Good things should be accepted. There should not be a dispute about two or four couplets. Everything cannot be right for every person, every person has his own choice as some like bitter gourd, some don’t,” Baghel said.

Last month, SP leader Maurya sparked a controversy after he demanded the deletion of “insulting comments and sarcasm” targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana. Maurya further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community.

Besides, CM Baghel once again threw lights on the union budget 2023 which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1.

He said that there were a few important points in the budget which he would like to mention.

“Inflation is at peak, Fiscal deficit is at peak, current deficit is at peak, unemployment is at peak and debt burden at all time high three times in eight years. This is the conclusion. The budget is very disappointing for farmers, labourers, women, lower class, middle class and this is the truth of the so-called Amrit Kaal,” Baghel said.