Controversy surrounds century old tree felling for new road inside OU campus

Osmania University is undergoing construction for a new road within the campus.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2023 2:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: Road entering OU campus likely to be closed for outsiders
OU campus

Hyderabad: In a startling development, more than 50 trees, standing tall since the establishment of Osmania University in 1919, were recently axed at the heart of Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Osmania University is undergoing construction for a new road within the campus, despite already having two roads for commuters.

Allegations from Adikmet residents claim that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cut down century-old trees to make way for this new road.

MS Education Academy

The OU Registrar’s office revealed that the decision to construct the road, situated adjacent to Jamai Osmania railway station and under the Adikmet flyover, received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC), GHMC, and university authorities a few months ago. The initial proposal dates back to 1985.

Residents in Adikmet fear that the road’s extension into Jamia Osmania basti, where many have lived for years, will further impact their surroundings.

The controversy surrounding the environmental cost of this construction project continues to unfold, prompting discussions among concerned citizens and environmentalists.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2023 2:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button