Convene all-party meeting to discuss delimitation after April 29: Kharge to PM

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it would be “impossible” to have any useful discussion on the women’s quota law without details of delimitation and other aspects, and demanded that an all-party meeting be called on the matter after the current round of state polls are over on April 29.

In his letter to PM Modi, Kharge said that calling Parliament’s special sitting amid state polls reinforces the belief that the government is hurrying the implementation of women’s reservation law for “political mileage”.

Kharge reiterated the demand that an all-party meeting be called to discuss the delimitation issue, which is being linked to the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, after April 29.

Kharge’s letter came in response to a missive from the prime minister on the special sitting of Parliament for a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from April 16.

“I have just received your letter on the special session of Parliament for a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from the 16th of April,” the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in his letter to Modi dated April 11.

“As you are aware, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed by Parliament unanimously in September 2023. At that time, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I had demanded that this important law should become effective immediately,” Kharge said.

The Congress president pointed out that though in his letter, the PM has mentioned that there was broad consensus for its immediate implementation, he did not implement the same.

“It has been 30 months since then, and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence and your government is seeking our cooperation again without revealing any details on the delimitation going to be done. You will appreciate that without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law,” Kharge said.

“You mention in your letter that your government has engaged in dialogue with political parties regarding this. However, I am pained to point out that this goes against the truth since all the Opposition parties have been urging the government to call an all-party meeting after the current round of elections is over on April 29th, 2026 to discuss the Constitution amendments being contemplated,” he said.

The calling of a special sitting during the ongoing state elections only reinforces the Congress’ belief that the government is hurrying the implementation of the law to gain “political mileage” rather than truly empower women, Kharge said.

“I am also pained to write that the past record of the government in matters of public importance whether it is demonetisation, GST, census or even those pertaining to the federal structure like implementing Finance Commission recommendations and tax devolutions, does not inspire any confidence,” the Congress chief said.

The constitutional amendments being planned will affect both the Centre and the states and it is important that all parties and states, however small they may be, are heard in a democracy, Kharge asserted.

“If the special sitting is meant to ‘strengthen our democracy’ and ‘moving forward together, taking everyone along’ as you write in the letter, then I would suggest that the government convene an all-party meeting any time after April 29th to discuss the delimitation issue which is being linked to the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023,” Kharge said.

Tagging Kharge’s letter to PM on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji writes to the PM on the special session of Parliament being convened in the middle of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – which is a clear breach of the Model Code of Conduct.”

“He has reiterated the Opposition’s request to have an All-Party meeting convened anytime after April 29, 2026,” Ramesh said.

Prime Minister Modi has said that the time has come for the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act in its true spirit and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with the quota for women in place.

In his letter to the floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ahead of the three-day special sittings of Parliament starting April 16, Modi also asked all members to come together in one voice to pass the amendments to the women’s reservation law, officially known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

“After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country.

“It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women’s reservation in place,” the Prime Minister said in his letter dated April 11.

The exchange of letters between the PM and Kharge comes days ahead of the three-day sitting of Parliament, during which the government is set to bring bills to implement the Women’s Reservation Act before the 2029 parliamentary polls and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

The Congress last week had accused the Modi government of playing politics in the name of women’s reservation law and asserted that the proposed delimitation exercise linked to it was “not constitutional” and could have “grave consequences” that warrant thorough deliberation after the ongoing assembly polls.

At a Congress Working Committee meeting, it was decided that Kharge would call a meeting of top leaders of all opposition parties, most likely on April 15, to discuss and formulate a joint strategy for the “special session” of Parliament from April 16 to 18.

While elections in Puducherry, Assam and Kerala were held on April 9, polls in West Bengal would be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. In Tamil Nadu, polls will be held in a single phase on April 23.