Conversion: SC grants interim protection Broadwell Christian Hospital Society’s chairman

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 4:35 pm IST
TRS MLAs poaching case: SC to hear plea by accused challenging arrest on Monday
Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to the chairman of Broadwell Christian Hospital Society in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district in a case of alleged forceful religious conversion.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the appeal filed by Mathew Samuel and others challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which refused to quash the proceedings in the FIR filed against them by the state police.

“Issue notice on the Special Leave Petition as well as on the Interlocutory Application for directions. In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners in connection with FIR Nos 224/2022, 54/2023, 55/2023 and 60/2023, registered at Police Station Kotwali, District Fatehpur, UP, ” the bench said.

MS Education Academy

Senior advocate CU Singh, appearing for the petitioners, sought a stay on the investigation with respect to the FIRs, alleging abuse of the criminal justice process.

The high court had earlier refused to quash the proceedings against Samuel and others in the FIR filed against them by the state police.

Uttar Pradesh Police registered FIRs against Samuel and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 as well the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 after receiving complaints of mass religious conversion.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 4:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button