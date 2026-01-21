Mumbai: Music maestro and Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has found himself at the centre of a controversy following his recent remarks about receiving less work from Bollywood in the past few years. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman spoke about a noticeable decline in Hindi film projects, attributing it to a shift in power within the industry and suggesting that it could also be linked to a “communal thing.”

Since the interview aired, AR Rahman’s comments have sparked intense debate, with several artists and industry insiders reacting to his statements. Veteran singer Anup Jalota is the latest to weigh in on the issue, offering a controversial response to Rahman’s remarks.

Reacting to the composer’s comments, Jalota released a video statement in Hindi.

In his message, he said, “Music director AR Rahman was originally Hindu and later converted to Islam. After that, he worked extensively, gained fame, and received immense love. But if he still feels that he is not getting enough work in our country because of his religion, then he should consider becoming a Hindu again. He should have the confidence that once he returns to Hinduism, he will start getting work. That is what I understood from his interview. So I strongly suggest that he convert back to Hinduism and see whether he gets work again.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On singer A. R. Rahman’s statement, singer Anup Jalota says, "If he feels that he is not getting opportunities in films because he is Muslim, my suggestion is that he could consider returning to Hinduism and then try again…." pic.twitter.com/dcEzDH2VJZ — IANS (@ians_india) January 20, 2026

Jalota’s statement has drawn mixed reactions, with many calling it controversial while others have voiced support.

What AR Rahman said

In the BBC interview, Rahman had said, “Maybe in the past eight years, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also, but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Rest for me. I can chill out with my family.’”

During the same interaction, Rahman also spoke about the film Chhaava, calling it “a divisive film.” He said, “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but the core of it is to show bravery. I had asked the director, ‘Why did he need me for this film?’ But he said that they needed only me. It is an enjoyable film, but people are smarter than that. Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have an internal conscience that knows what is truth and what is manipulation.”

Singer’s response to backlash

Amid the growing backlash, AR Rahman addressed the controversy by sharing a video on social media on Sunday. Without directly responding to individual comments, he clarified that his intentions were never to hurt sentiments. In the video shared on Instagram, the 59-year-old composer said music has always been “the way to connect, celebrate and honour India’s culture.”

“India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” Rahman said.

He further added, “I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices. From nurturing Jhalaa, presented at the WAVES summit in front of the honourable Prime Minister and Rooh-e-Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to creating a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana, alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose.”

Rahman, known for iconic films like Roja, Bombay and Dil Se.., continues to remain one of India’s most celebrated composers. His next Bollywood film is Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.