Convoy of SP candidate from Goshainganj assembly seat attacked

Ayodhya: The convoy of SP candidate from Goshainganj Abhay Singh was attacked in Ayodhya District, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

In the attack, multiple shots were also fired at the convoy when it was on its way from Uniyar to Jahna market. The incident took place in the Meopur market area which falls under the jurisdiction of the Maharajganj police station.

Although, no one received injuries in the attack, the windshield of one of the vehicles of the convoy was damaged in the attack.

Abhay Singh who was an MLA is currently contesting against BJP candidate Aarti Tiwari, the wife of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari.

After the incident, an FIR has been lodged at Maharajganj police station. A person, Vikas Singh has been named as the accused in the attack.

Following the attack, Abhay Singh wrote, “The police is in collusion with the opponents. The Election Commission has no standing. While I was returning from campaigning, my convoy was fired upon in Nev Kabirpur. I’m completely safe. I request my workers to cooperate in maintaining the peace and law and order. Our opponents know they have lost the elections which is why they don’t want the poll to be held.”