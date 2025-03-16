Coolie moves release date to prevent clash with War 2

Hyderabad: Movie clashes happen often in Bollywood. Small movies compete for screens, but when big stars are involved, it becomes a big deal. Sometimes, both films lose money, and one movie has to change its release date. This year, two big movies—War 2 and Coolie—were supposed to release on the same day, which worried fans.

Two Big Movies in 2025

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Coolie stars Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Both movies have huge fan followings and high expectations.

Both films wanted to release on Independence Day 2025. If they released together, theaters would be divided, and both movies might lose money. It would also be hard for fans to watch both films.

Reports say the makers have decided to avoid the clash. War 2 will release on August 14, 2025. Coolie is looking at a later date, likely in the same month. A gap of one or two weeks will help both movies do well.

War 2 is a big Bollywood action film from Yash Raj Films. It is part of their Spy Universe and has a massive following.

Coolie is a Tamil film but wants to attract audiences all over India. It has a strong cast, including Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan. A good release plan will help it succeed.

With this smart decision, both movies can be big hits. Fans now get to enjoy two exciting films in August 2025 without any clash!