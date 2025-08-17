Coolie streaming buzz: OTT premiere and expected date update

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s latest movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit theatres on August 14, 2025. The film created huge buzz before release, thanks to its powerful cast that includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and a special cameo by Aamir Khan. In just three days, Coolie made Rs. 158.25 crore in India and crossed Rs. 250 crore worldwide, becoming the top Tamil release of 2025. The craze even clashed with the hype of War 2.

Coolie on OTT

Even as theatres are running house full, fans are waiting to watch Coolie at home. Amazon Prime Video has bought the digital rights for a record Rs. 120 crore. The film is expected to release online around October or November 2025, about eight weeks after the big-screen run.

Can Coolie Beat Past Tamil Blockbusters?

Rajinikanth has already given massive hits like 2.0 and Jailer. Both films set high records, with 2.0 entering the Rs. 600-crore club. Trade experts believe Coolie could match or even cross those numbers if the current momentum continues.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is said to have cost around Rs. 250–300 crore to make. With worldwide earnings already above Rs. 250 crore and record satellite and OTT deals, the movie is close to break-even within its first week.