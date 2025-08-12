Hyderabad: The Telugu States fans are well known for their deep love for movies. Unlike in North India, here fans treat their favourite stars like family and celebrate their films like festivals. For big movies, producers often plan special shows before the normal release and increase ticket prices. Now, two big movies, War 2 and Coolie, are releasing on August 14. Fans are excited, but in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, everyone is still waiting for the government to approve the new ticket rates.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie – Buzz and Disappointment

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is breaking advance booking records worldwide. In Tamil Nadu, where Rajinikanth has a huge fan following, the highest multiplex ticket price is only Rs 183-190. But in Hyderabad, the same movie in PVR multiplex is expected to cost Rs 350-453, and recliner seats may go up to Rs 530. This is almost three times more than in Tamil Nadu. Fans are angry that the Telugu dubbed version is more expensive than the original Tamil version.

Coolie Ticket Prices in Hyderabad

Multiplex

Recliner – 530/-

Normal – 415/-

Single Screens

Balcony – 250

First Class – 175

Normal – 100

War 2 Faces the Same Issue

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is also in the same situation. In North India, the Hindi version costs Rs 180-250. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Telugu version may cost around Rs 400 in multiplexes. Distributors bought the rights for record prices, War 2 for Rs 90 crore and Coolie for Rs 45 crore and now want higher ticket prices to get back their money.

Many movie lovers say this is unfair to the audience. They feel high prices might be okay for original Telugu films, but not for dubbed movies. Social media is full of criticism, with some warning that people may prefer OTT or piracy if prices keep going up.