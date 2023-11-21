Coordination between NE police forces will help tackle common problems: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stressed on the need for close coordination between police forces of the northeastern region as the different states share common problems such as drug trafficking and militancy.

He also asserted the need for increased use of technology in policing to effectively prevent crime and bring criminals to book.

Speaking at the passing out parade at the North East Police Academy (NEPA) at Umiam in Meghalaya, Sarma said police forces of the northeastern states should work together since the problems are also the same.

He cited drug trafficking through Myanmar as a common menace, while also claiming that militant groups of different states “stay outside and work together and adopt common strategy.”

“Our police forces should increase understanding and adopt uniform policy to fight them,” he said.

He urged the newly inducted policemen to maintain the spirit of camaraderie that has developed between them during training, emphasising that closer coordination at the field level will help in tackling crime more effectively than waiting for official communication between the higher-ups.

“We have to fight drug trafficking and other crimes and ensure that our senior citizens, women, children and other vulnerable sections are safe,” the CM added.

Altogether 377 trainees in the ranks of deputy superintendents of police to sub-inspectors from five NE states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura passed out after completing the basic course at NEPA.

Having undergone training in different aspects of policing, including law, social science, cyber laws and police operations, they will also receive post-graduate diploma in police administration and investigation from the Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.

Sarma urged the new recruits to use technology for policing and stay abreast with the latest advancements in science and technology.

He said the concept of smart police’ by integrating technology with policing was floated in 2014 and this has changed the face of modern policing in the country.

“Now, law enforcement agencies have skillfully integrated science and technology to tackle the ever-evolving complexity of crime. Data analytics, forensics and surveillance have altered crime fighting.

“As technology continues to advance, landscape of policing evolves and it will require more dynamic effort,” he said.

Sarma pointed that predictive policing’ to stop future crimes by best use of resources is gaining popularity among law enforcing agencies, and police forces of the region must also constantly keep themselves updated with latest technology.

He also urged police personnel joining the force to adopt zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, and act with empathy towards citizens.