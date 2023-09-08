Cop commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 12:51 pm IST
UN food agency employee killed in Yemen’s Taiz
Representative image

Kurnool: A police head constable died by suicide by shooting himself with his gun on Friday.

The incident occurred in Kurnool.

Satyanarayana, who was on duty at Lokayukta office in the town, shot himself with his gun in the bathroom.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Stomach pain drives elderly woman to suicide

According to police, the office staff rushed towards the bathroom on hearing the gunshot and found the head constable lying in a pool of blood. He died on the spot.

Police shifted the body for autopsy.

The reasons for the policeman’s extreme step were not known.

A police officer said they have registered a case and took up the investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 12:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button