Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman, died, allegedly by hanging herself on Sunday, September 3, as she was unable to bear stomach pain from which she was suffering for three years.

Also Read Telangana: Youth killed by lightning in Sircilla

According to the police sub-Inspector (SI) P Shyam Patel, The incident happened at Krishnapalli village Nennel Mandal, Adilabad district. Her husband Hanumanthu lodged a complaint with the police.