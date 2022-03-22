Cop injured in Srinagar shootout succumbs

22nd March 2022
Representative Image

Srinagar: A policeman injured on Tuesday in a shootout with the militants here has succumbed, officials said.

Police sources said that constable Imran Ahmad, posted as security guard with sub-divisional police officer, Kothibagh, was fired upon by militants in Bohlochipora locality of Soura.

“The injured constable was immediately rushed to SKIMS Soura, but he could not be revived.

“In the shootout, it is likely that the militant who fired at the policeman has also sustained bullet injuries,” a source said.

