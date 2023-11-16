COP28 Green Zone Day passes now available online

Abu Dhabi: Climate innovators and those curious to learn more about climate action can now book a free Green Zone Day Pass to visit COP28 UAE in Expo City Dubai from December 3 to 12.

Those wishing to attend can visit COP28 website to secure their spot and book a Green Zone Day Pass now.

A detailed Green Zone site map is available on the website to ensure visitors make the most of their visit and do not miss out on the action-packed agenda.

Each ticket is valid only for the chosen day, allowing access only on that date. Each ticket can be scanned only once, so it cannot be used for multiple entries. Visitors are encouraged to use the Dubai Metro for the fastest and most sustainable way to travel to COP28’s Green and Blue Zones.

The Green Zone is managed and delivered by the COP28 Presidency and has been designed to allow more engagement and interaction with the Blue Zone.

It will welcome everyone and serve as the hub where climate action will come to life. To ensure full inclusivity, it will be open to delegates and guests of the Blue Zone, the public and private sectors, NGOs and the public. The Blue Zone is a UNFCCC-managed site, open to accredited parties and observer delegates only.

Tickets for the Green Zone will not be available for the first three days of COP28, from November 30 to December 2. During this time, access to the Green Zone will be strictly by invitation only.

The Green Zone will host the world’s largest gathering of climate actionists, showcasing climate-inspired interactive exhibits, art installations, film screenings, and over 300 talks and discussions about climate change and sustainability. Visitors will have the opportunity to connect and learn from over 200 groups comprising private companies and civil society organisations.

The official opening hours of the Green Zone are 10:00-18:00, with some events taking place in the evenings between 18:00 and 22:00.