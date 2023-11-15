Dubai plans to replace its International airport with bigger one

Dubai is planning to replace the world’s busiest airport, Dubai International (DXB), with an even bigger one, Al Maktoum International Airport as passenger traffic recovers to surpass pre-COVID levels.

The announcement was made by Paul Griffiths, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dubai Airports on Wednesday, November 15, during the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2023.

Griffiths disclosed to AFP that the design process for the new airport is underway, with completion expected in the 2030s.

Al Maktoum International Airport is set to utilize a modular design approach, allowing for seamless expansion over time.

Griffiths described the airport as “even bigger and better” than DXB, calling as the “airport of the future.”

He stated that their goal is to completely transform the business model of airports and provide a more personalized travel experience for passengers.

Griffiths predicts that the need for a new airport will arise once DXB’s annual passenger capacity reaches 120 million.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dubai Airports revealed that the annual passenger traffic to reach 86.8 million this year, exceeding pre-COVID figures. In 2019, DXB recorded a footfall of 86.3 million travellers.