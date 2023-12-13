COP28 at Dubai: India appeals for Paris Agreement’s full implementation

"The way ahead must be based on equity and climate justice, let us implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process," Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th December 2023 3:50 pm IST
Union minister Bhupendra Yadav at COP28 in Dubai. Photo: X.

Dubai: India on Wednesday urged world leaders at the global climate talks COP28 to implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process while maintaining the focus on the principles of equity and climate justice.

Speaking at the closing plenary of the COP28, where a historic climate deal that called for a transition away from fossil fuels was reached, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said the collective efforts here have sent positive signals to the world in reinforcing commitment to maintaining the temperature goals set in Paris.

“The way ahead must be based on equity and climate justice, let us implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process,” he said.

Adopted after nearly two weeks of hectic negotiations, the first Global Stocktake deal, being termed the UAE consensus, urges countries to accelerate efforts toward the phase down of unabated coal power, which is a climb down after India and China strongly resisted the singling out of coal.

