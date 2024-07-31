Copilot driving GitHub’s growth, annual revenue run rate at $2 billion: Nadella

San Francisco: Artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Copilot accounted for over 40 per cent of GitHub’s revenue growth this year as the annual revenue run rate of the open-sourced developer platform has reached $2 billion, according to Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call, where it posted $245 billion in revenue (up 15 per cent on-year), Nadella said it is already a larger business than all of GitHub was when they acquired it.

“We are also integrating generative AI across Power Platform, enabling anyone to use natural language to create apps, automate workflows or build a website,” he told analysts.

Over 480,000 organisations have used AI-powered capabilities in Power Platform, up 45 per cent (on-quarter).

“In total, we now have 48 million monthly active users of Power Platform, up 40 per cent year over year,” informed the Microsoft CEO.

The number of people who use Copilot daily at work nearly doubled quarter over quarter as they use it to complete tasks faster, hold more effective meetings and automate business workflows and processes.

Copilot customers increased more than 60 per cent quarter-over-quarter.

Nadella said that Teams premium has surpassed 3 million seats, up nearly 400 per cent YoY.

“We are delighted by early reviews, and we are looking forward to the introduction of more Copilot Plus PCs powered by all of our silicon and OEM partners in the coming months,” he said, adding that Windows 11 active devices increased 50 per cent YoY.

In gaming, the company has over 500 million monthly active users across platforms.