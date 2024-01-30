Cops injured in clash between Dalits, upper-caste in Mysuru

Dalits and upper-caste groups pelted stones at each other in Hallare village of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district on January 29 following a dispute over naming a road after BR Ambedkar.

The clashes took an ugly turn when police officials, who were trying to calm the mob received injuries and had to be shifted to a nearby hospital.

Tension gripped #Hallare village of #Nanjangud taluk in #Mysuru district of #Karnataka after two communities pelted stones at each other followed by a conflict over the renaming of a road after #DrBRAmbedkar. Several people, including police personnel, have been injured in the… pic.twitter.com/THzC5pnEKf — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 30, 2024

According to local reports, the issue of renaming a road after BR Ambedkar, who is also considered the Father of Indian Constitution, had been brewing for the last three days.

People from the Dalit community demanded the road be named after Ambedkar and a board with Baba Saheb’s name erected on it. This was vehemently opposed by the upper-caste community.

On the night of January 29, things went out of control when both communities clashed and started pelting stones at each other. Many nearby houses and vehicles were reportedly damaged.

On information, police tried to calm the situation but were attacked by the angry mob. They are now undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigations are going on.