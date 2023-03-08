Cops involved in resisting Islamabad’s Aurat March suspended: Pak Minister

Islamabad: Police in Islamabad on Wednesday apologised and suspended its personnel involved in baton-charging a women’s rally held here in the Pakistani capital to mark the International Women’s Day.

The Aurat March (Women Day March) rally was organised at the National Press Club in Islamabad as part of an event held across the country to celebrate with the rest of the world the International Women’s Day to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Video clips circulating on social media showed police using force against women participants of the protest march in capital Islamabad, sparking anger.

The police personnel involved in baton-charging the participants of the Women’s March have been suspended, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said.

“Moreover, other persons responsible for misbehaviour are also being identified, and proper action will be taken against them too,” he tweeted.

Inspector General Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report to identify those involved in the violence.

“Islamabad police apologises for this incident,” the force’s official Twitter handle said. “The Islamabad police stands with the participants of the march for the struggle and protection of women’s rights,” the statement said.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sanaullah said he has noted the behaviour of the police personnel and summoned Islamabad police chief. He said “strict legal action” would be taken against those responsible for “this mistreatment”.

“I have taken strict notice of the behaviour meted out to the participants of the women’s march in Islamabad. The IG Police Islamabad has been summoned, and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for this mistreatment,” he tweeted.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), which is an independent body, also condemned the use of force by the Islamabad police. “Women have as much right to peaceful assembly as any citizen. The police are supposed to provide security to the marchers, not to resort to violence against peaceful demonstrators,” the commission said.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also condemned the Islamabad police’s action against the Aurat March. “The Islamabad police had no business baton-charging a small peaceful procession,” she tweeted and added that an inquiry would be held to punish those responsible for it.

Talking about the use of force, Punjrush, one of the organisers of the march, explained that transgender persons were performing when police charged at the protesters, causing some of them to get “crushed”.

“Then they started pushing us so we started to push back and then they started fighting and we started fighting and it just got confusing,” she said.

Rallies are held every year on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, upsetting the conservative elements in the country.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a petition filed by Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) chief Muhammad Faiq Shah who had challenged the permission given to organisers to hold a women rally.